20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1973 "Otto Grotewohl" with mark A. Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2481 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.

Сondition AU (1)