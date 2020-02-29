Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 15 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1973 "Otto Grotewohl" with mark A. Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2481 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place February 28, 2020.

Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition AU
For the sale of 20 Mark 1973 "Otto Grotewohl", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

