Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Double inscription on the edge

Obverse 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" Double inscription on the edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" Double inscription on the edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel". Double inscription on the edge. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (2)
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Teutoburger - February 29, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

