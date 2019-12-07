20 Mark 1972 A "Wilhelm Pieck". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1972 "Wilhelm Pieck" with mark A. Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4642 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1)