Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1972 A "Wilhelm Pieck". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 20 Mark 1972 A "Wilhelm Pieck" Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1972 A "Wilhelm Pieck" Plain edge - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 15 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1972 "Wilhelm Pieck" with mark A. Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4642 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Wilhelm Pieck" at auction Teutoburger - December 7, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 7, 2019
Condition UNC
For the sale of 20 Mark 1972 "Wilhelm Pieck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

