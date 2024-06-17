Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 5,86 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1789 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
