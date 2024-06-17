20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1789 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.

