Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike

Obverse 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 5,86 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1789 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Karbownik (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Karbownik - June 17, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Karbownik - February 27, 2024
Seller Karbownik
Date February 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Teutoburger - February 28, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Gärtner - November 21, 2014
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

