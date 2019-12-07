20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller". Plain edge (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1972 "Friedrich Schiller" with mark A. Plain edge. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4644 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition XF (1)