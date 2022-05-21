Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Aluminum (0,625)
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1971
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1787 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Gärtner (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Teutoburger (4)
- WAG (3)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 28, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date November 21, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
