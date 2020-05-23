Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Double inscription on the edge

Obverse 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" Double inscription on the edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" Double inscription on the edge - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels". Double inscription on the edge. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 741 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 760. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1970 All German coins German silver coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search