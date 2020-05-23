Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1969 "Goethe". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Double inscription on the edge
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 20,9 g
- Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1969
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe". Double inscription on the edge. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 880. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
