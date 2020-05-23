20 Mark 1969 "Goethe". Double inscription on the edge (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe". Double inscription on the edge. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 749 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 880. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

