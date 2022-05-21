20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1780 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5)