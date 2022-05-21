Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike

Obverse 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 5,82 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1780 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

