Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 5,82 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1968
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1780 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.
