Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 6,05 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 400
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1967
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1815 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
