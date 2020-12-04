Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz". Copper. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Copper. One-sided strike

Obverse 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" Copper One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" Copper One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 18,6 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz". Copper. One-sided strike. This copper coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5464 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place December 4, 2015.

Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
3038 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

Search