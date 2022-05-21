Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz". Aluminum. One-sided strike (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Aluminum. One-sided strike

Obverse 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" Aluminum One-sided strike - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 5,79 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz". Aluminum. One-sided strike. This aluminum coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1813 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
273 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1966 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search