Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1987 A "Seal of Berlin" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1987 A "Seal of Berlin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1987 A "Seal of Berlin" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 36,575
  • Mintage PROOF 4,400

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1987
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (367)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1987 "Seal of Berlin" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2806 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2020.

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1987 "Seal of Berlin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

