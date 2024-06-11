Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1987 A "Seal of Berlin" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 36,575
- Mintage PROOF 4,400
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1987
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (367)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1987 "Seal of Berlin" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2806 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (5)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (2)
- Busso Peus (9)
- Coinhouse (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Eeckhout (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (19)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (18)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (5)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (8)
- Höhn (44)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (3)
- Kroha (6)
- Künker (41)
- London Coins (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (24)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Russiancoin (6)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Sonntag (5)
- Spink (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (66)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (28)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 18
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1987 "Seal of Berlin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search