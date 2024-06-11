20 Mark 1987 A "Seal of Berlin" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1987 "Seal of Berlin" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2806 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place October 12, 2020.

