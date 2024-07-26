20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate". Silver (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1990 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. Silver. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2291 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

