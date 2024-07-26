Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate". Silver (Germany, GDR)

Variety: Silver

Obverse 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 18,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,5846 oz) 18,1818 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 154,525
  • Mintage PROOF 12,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1990 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. Silver. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2291 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • BAC (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Katz (7)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (9)
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 29 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Stack's - April 21, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1990 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1990 All German coins German silver coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search