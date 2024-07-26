Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1990 A "Brandenburg Gate". Silver (Germany, GDR)
Variety: Silver
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 18,2 g
- Pure silver (0,5846 oz) 18,1818 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 154,525
- Mintage PROOF 12,100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1990
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1990 "Brandenburg Gate" with mark A. Silver. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2291 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place December 1, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- BAC (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Katz (7)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Stack's (1)
- Taisei (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date April 21, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1990 "Brandenburg Gate", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search