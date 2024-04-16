20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1990 "Andreas Schlüter" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62169 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (51) UNC (81) AU (27) XF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) PF68 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (4)

