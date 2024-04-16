Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,000
- Mintage PROOF 3,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1990
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (162)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1990 "Andreas Schlüter" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62169 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (13)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (35)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (3)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numisa (5)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (12)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (53)
- WAG (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
