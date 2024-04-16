Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Dorotheum

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,000
  • Mintage PROOF 3,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (162)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1990 "Andreas Schlüter" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62169 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place December 10, 2015.

Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Auction World - July 17, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1990 A "Andreas Schlüter" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1990 "Andreas Schlüter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search