20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 38,500
- Mintage PROOF 3,090
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1989
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1989 "Thomas Müntzer" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place January 20, 2019.
