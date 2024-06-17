20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1989 "Thomas Müntzer" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place January 20, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (52) UNC (67) AU (16) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auctiones (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Cayón (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (3)

Grün (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (26)

Kroha (3)

Künker (4)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisa (5)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Rhenumis (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Teutoburger (48)

Via (1)

WAG (2)

Wójcicki (1)