Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 38,500
  • Mintage PROOF 3,090

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1989
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1989 "Thomas Müntzer" with mark A. This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place January 20, 2019.

Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
213 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1989 A "Thomas Müntzer" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
