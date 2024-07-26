20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3031 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place November 25, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (151) UNC (213) AU (95) XF (11) VF (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS68 (8) MS67 (10) MS66 (3) MS65 (8) MS64 (2) PF66 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (15) PCGS (17)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (4)

Auctiones (4)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

BAC (16)

Busso Peus (11)

Cayón (1)

cgb.fr (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (17)

Felzmann (6)

Frühwald (3)

Gärtner (19)

Gorny & Mosch (7)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (8)

Heritage (10)

Heritage Eur (4)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (7)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (62)

iNumis (1)

Katz (7)

Kroha (4)

Künker (36)

London Coins (1)

Lugdunum (2)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Möller (6)

Monedalia.es (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (7)

Reinhard Fischer (31)

Rhenumis (6)

Russiancoin (2)

Soler y Llach (8)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Sonntag (6)

Stack's (4)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (92)

UBS (2)

WAG (45)

Westfälische (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)