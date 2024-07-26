Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 45,000
  • Mintage PROOF 5,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1983
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (475) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3031 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place November 25, 2020.

Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search