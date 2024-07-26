Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 45,000
- Mintage PROOF 5,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1983
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1983 "Martin Luther". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3031 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place November 25, 2020.
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
