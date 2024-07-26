Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 15 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 975,050
- Mintage BU 25,950
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1979
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2376 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Frühwald (3)
- Katz (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 220 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search