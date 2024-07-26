Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 15 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 975,050
  • Mintage BU 25,950

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1979
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2376 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 220 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" at auction Frühwald - February 19, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date February 19, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" at auction Frühwald - November 20, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date November 20, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

