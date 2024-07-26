20 Mark 1979 A "30 years of GDR" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1979 "30 years of GDR" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2376 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (1)