Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1978 "Herder" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,550
  • Mintage PROOF 4,500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1978 "Herder". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1451 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place March 2, 2014.

Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Niemczyk - December 13, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1978 "Herder" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1978 "Herder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

