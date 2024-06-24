20 Mark 1978 "Herder" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1978 "Herder". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1451 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place March 2, 2014.

