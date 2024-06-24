Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1978 "Herder" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,550
- Mintage PROOF 4,500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1978
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1978 "Herder". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1451 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place March 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1978 "Herder", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
