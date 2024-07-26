Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 56,525

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1977
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place December 2, 2011.

Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 43 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction HIRSCH - June 20, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Auctiones - March 21, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date March 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" at auction Höhn - February 28, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date February 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

