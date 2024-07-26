Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,336 oz) 10,45 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 56,525
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1977
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1977 "Karl Friedrich Gauss". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 786 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place December 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date March 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
