20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,060
- Mintage PROOF 4,020
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1976
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (111)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13465 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 560. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5300 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
