Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,060
  • Mintage PROOF 4,020

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1976
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (111)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13465 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 560. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (10)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (23)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Teutoburger (24)
  • WAG (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 5300 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1976 All German coins German silver coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search