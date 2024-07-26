20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1976 "Liebknecht". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13465 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 560. Bidding took place June 25, 2022.

