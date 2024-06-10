Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 67,883
  • Mintage PROOF 4,284

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (124)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1848 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (24)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Status International (5)
  • Teutoburger (19)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 4900 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Status International - June 23, 2022
Seller Status International
Date June 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1974 All German coins German silver coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search