20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 67,883
- Mintage PROOF 4,284
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1974
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1974 "Immanuel Kant". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1848 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 4900 RUB
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
