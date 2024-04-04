Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 15 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,534,724
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1973
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1973 "Otto Grotewohl" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 811 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place August 1, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
