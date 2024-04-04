20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1973 "Otto Grotewohl" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 811 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place August 1, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (1) XF (4) No grade (1)