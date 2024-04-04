Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 15 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,534,724

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1973 "Otto Grotewohl" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 811 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place August 1, 2021.

Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 20 Mark 1973 A "Otto Grotewohl" at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

