Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 77,360

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2890 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.

Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 47 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6750 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

For the sale of 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

