20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" (Germany, GDR)

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2890 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.

