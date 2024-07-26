Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 77,360
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1973
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1973 "August Bebel". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2890 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place September 13, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6750 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
