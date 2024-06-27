20 Mark 1972 A "Wilhelm Pieck" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1972 "Wilhelm Pieck" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (3) XF (5) No grade (7)