20 Mark 1972 A "Wilhelm Pieck" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 15 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,633,342
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1972 "Wilhelm Pieck" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- BAC (4)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russiancoin (9)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller RedSquare
Date November 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
