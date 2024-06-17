20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place October 23, 2015.

