Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 80,096

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (77) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place October 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Frühwald (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • Höhn (15)
  • Katz (3)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Möller (6)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Wójcicki - November 5, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

