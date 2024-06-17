Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 80,096
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1972 "Lucas Cranach". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place October 23, 2015.
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date November 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
