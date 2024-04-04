Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 15 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,480,378
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1972 "Friedrich Schiller" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11157 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
******
Seller RedSquare
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
