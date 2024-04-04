Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 15 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,480,378

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1972 "Friedrich Schiller" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11157 sold at the Rhenumis auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction RedSquare - June 18, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction RedSquare - April 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date April 16, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction RedSquare - November 20, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date November 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction RedSquare - October 23, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date October 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Rio de la Plata - July 24, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Imperial Coin - January 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1972 A "Friedrich Schiller" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1972 "Friedrich Schiller", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

