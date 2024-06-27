Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Teriaca
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 15 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,003,431
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1971
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1971 "Ernst Thälmann" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3003 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 260. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1971 "Ernst Thälmann", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
