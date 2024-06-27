Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Teriaca

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 15 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,003,431

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1971 "Ernst Thälmann" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3003 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 260. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" at auction Russiancoin - February 14, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 14, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1971 "Ernst Thälmann", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog GDR Coins of Germany in 1971 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search