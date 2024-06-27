20 Mark 1971 A "Ernst Thälmann" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1971 "Ernst Thälmann" with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3003 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 260. Bidding took place January 20, 2022.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (6)