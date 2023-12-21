20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place August 1, 2021.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (1) XF (4) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

BAC (8)

Frühwald (3)

Imperial Coin (2)

KM NUMIS (2)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Russiancoin (6)