Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" (Germany, GDR)
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place August 1, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Seller KM NUMIS
Date November 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
