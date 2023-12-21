Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" - Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Münzen Modes

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,029,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann". This copper-nickel coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 805 sold at the Numismatica Ferrarese auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place August 1, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • BAC (8)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • KM NUMIS (2)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 450 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 160 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction KM NUMIS - November 22, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date November 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction KM NUMIS - June 15, 2022
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 3, 2021
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Heinrich Mann" at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Search