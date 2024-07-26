Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 76,814

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11397 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place August 27, 2015.

Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 5800 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction Auctiones - December 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

