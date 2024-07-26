20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11397 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place August 27, 2015.

