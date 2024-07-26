Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 76,814
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1971
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 11397 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place August 27, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- BAC (15)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coinhouse (3)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (13)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (13)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (7)
- Kroha (1)
- Möller (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numisa (4)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (15)
- Spink (2)
- Status International (5)
- Teutoburger (4)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 5800 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date December 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1971 "Liebknecht and Luxemburg", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search