Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 83,615
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1970
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3948 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place November 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
