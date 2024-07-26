Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 83,615

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1970
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (135) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3948 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 2,050. Bidding took place November 20, 2023.

Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 4, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 4, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels" at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1970 "Friedrich Engels", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

