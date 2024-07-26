Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 20,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 88,589

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (236) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3659 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6700 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 20, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
