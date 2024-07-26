Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 20,9 g
- Pure silver (0,42 oz) 13,0625 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 88,589
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1969
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3659 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6700 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 20, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
