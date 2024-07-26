20 Mark 1969 "Goethe" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1969 "Goethe". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3659 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 12,500. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (155) AU (67) XF (5) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (5) MS64 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

BAC (31)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Coinhouse (4)

COINSTORE (1)

Eeckhout (1)

Emporium Hamburg (9)

Frühwald (4)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (11)

Heritage Eur (4)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (16)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (22)

iNumis (1)

Katz (7)

Kroha (3)

Künker (4)

London Coins (7)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numis.be (1)

Numisa (4)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Russiancoin (2)

Soler y Llach (18)

Solidus Numismatik (4)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (39)

UBS (2)

WAG (4)

Wójcicki (1)