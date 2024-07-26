Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,800)
  • Weight 20,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,5376 oz) 16,72 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 76,538

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1968
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (129) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3449 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 2, 2022.

Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

