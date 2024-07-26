20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3449 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 2, 2022.

