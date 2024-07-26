Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,800)
- Weight 20,9 g
- Pure silver (0,5376 oz) 16,72 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 76,538
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1968
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (129) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1968 "Karl Marx". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3449 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 CHF
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
