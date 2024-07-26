Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" (Germany, GDR)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,800)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,5376 oz) 16,72 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 87,776
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1967
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (221) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (29)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Coinhouse (4)
- Eeckhout (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (11)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (13)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (7)
- Kroha (7)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numis.be (3)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (15)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (40)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search