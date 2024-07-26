Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün e.K.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,800)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,5376 oz) 16,72 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 87,776

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (221) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Nihon - June 9, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

