20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1967 "Humboldt". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (148) AU (60) XF (9) VF (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (9) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (2)

Auctiones (2)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (29)

Busso Peus (4)

Cayón (1)

Coinhouse (4)

Eeckhout (2)

Emporium Hamburg (11)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (4)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (4)

Heritage (9)

Heritage Eur (3)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (13)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (2)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (7)

Kroha (7)

Künker (3)

London Coins (1)

Marciniak (1)

Meister & Sonntag (2)

Möller (4)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

Numis.be (3)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Rhenumis (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Soler y Llach (15)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stack's (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (40)

UBS (4)

WAG (2)

Wójcicki (2)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)