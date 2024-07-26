Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" (Germany, GDR)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,800)
- Weight 20,90 g
- Pure silver (0,5376 oz) 16,72 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period GDR
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1966
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (224) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4954 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9200 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
