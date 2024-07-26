20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" (Germany, GDR)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4954 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (104) AU (73) XF (36) VF (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (6) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (10) ANACS (4)

