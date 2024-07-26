Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" (Germany, GDR)

Obverse 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR Reverse 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, GDR

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,800)
  • Weight 20,90 g
  • Pure silver (0,5376 oz) 16,72 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period GDR
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (224) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz". This silver coin from the times GDR struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4954 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place February 27, 2023.

Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9200 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Numismática Leilões - August 10, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1966 "Leibniz", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

