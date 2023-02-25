10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1990 "Frederick Barbarossa" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place October 7, 2023.

