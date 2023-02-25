Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,450,000
  • Mintage PROOF 400,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1990 "Frederick Barbarossa" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place October 7, 2023.

Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date February 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 880 RUB
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Russiancoin - September 29, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Russiancoin - June 9, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Russiancoin - April 28, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 28, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Niemczyk - March 21, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
