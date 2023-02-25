Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1990 F "Frederick Barbarossa" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,450,000
- Mintage PROOF 400,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1990
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1990 "Frederick Barbarossa" with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Holmasto auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place October 7, 2023.
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 880 RUB
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
