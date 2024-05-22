Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 15,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
- Diameter 32,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 350,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1988
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1988 "Schopenhauer" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2579 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 160 CZK
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1988 "Schopenhauer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
