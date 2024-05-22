Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 15,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3115 oz) 9,6875 g
  • Diameter 32,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 350,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1988
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1988 "Schopenhauer" with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2579 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place November 27, 2012.

Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 160 CZK
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction RedSquare - February 25, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date February 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Знак - February 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date February 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Denga1700 - January 6, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date January 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Karamitsos - June 13, 2021
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1988 D "Schopenhauer" at auction Russiancoin - August 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1988 "Schopenhauer", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

