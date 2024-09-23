Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1978 J (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1978 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Pfennig 1978 J - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 42,823,620
  • Mintage PROOF 54,120

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1978
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1978 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1978 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1978 All German coins German iron coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search