5 Pfennig 1978 J (Germany, FRG)

Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 18,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,823,620
- Mintage PROOF 54,120
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1978
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1978 with mark J. This iron coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1978 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
