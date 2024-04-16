Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1975 G. Lichtenrade minting error (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Lichtenrade minting error
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 with mark G. Lichtenrade minting error. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2859 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.
Сondition
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
