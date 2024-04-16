Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1975 G. Lichtenrade minting error (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Lichtenrade minting error

Obverse 5 Mark 1975 G Lichtenrade minting error - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1975 G Lichtenrade minting error - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1975
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 with mark G. Lichtenrade minting error. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2859 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Germany 5 Mark 1975 G at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1975 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1975 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

