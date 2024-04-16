5 Mark 1975 G. Lichtenrade minting error (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1975 with mark G. Lichtenrade minting error. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2859 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Сondition AU (2) XF (1) VF (1)