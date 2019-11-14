Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1971 D. Nickel (Germany, FRG)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse 5 Mark 1971 D Nickel - Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1971 D Nickel - Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 9,05 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1971
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 with mark D. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3998 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place September 27, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Möller (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1971 D at auction Möller - November 14, 2019
Seller Möller
Date November 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1971 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1971 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search