5 Mark 1971 D. Nickel (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 with mark D. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3998 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place September 27, 2017.

Сondition XF (1)