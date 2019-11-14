Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1971 D. Nickel (Germany, FRG)
Variety: Nickel
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1971 with mark D. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3998 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place September 27, 2017.
