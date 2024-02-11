5 Mark 1974 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1974 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74838 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 100. Bidding took place November 16, 2022.

