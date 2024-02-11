Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1974 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1974 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1974 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,743,100
  • Mintage PROOF 35,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1974 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74838 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 100. Bidding took place November 16, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1974 G at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1974 G at auction Frühwald - September 16, 2023
Seller Frühwald
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1974 G at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1974 G at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1974 G at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

