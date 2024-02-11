Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1974 G (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,743,100
- Mintage PROOF 35,100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1974
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1974 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74838 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 100. Bidding took place November 16, 2022.
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Karbownik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date September 16, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
