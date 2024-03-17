Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1974 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,548,000
- Mintage PROOF 35,100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1974
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1974 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9464 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 26, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Darabanth (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Wójcicki (3)
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
