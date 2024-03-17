Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1974 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1974 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1974 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,548,000
  • Mintage PROOF 35,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1974 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9464 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place February 26, 2024.

Germany 5 Mark 1974 F at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1974 F at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search