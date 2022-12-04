Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1974 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1974 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1974 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,629,000
  • Mintage PROOF 35,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1974
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1974 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place April 19, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1974 D at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1974 D at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1974 D at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1974 D at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1974 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1974 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search