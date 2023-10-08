Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1973 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1973 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1973 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,900,000
  • Mintage PROOF 9,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1973
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1973 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6495 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1973 F at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1973 F at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1973 F at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1973 F at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1973 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
Search