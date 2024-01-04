Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1972 J (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 8,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1477 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Darabanth (3)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1972 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search