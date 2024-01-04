5 Mark 1972 J (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 with mark J. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1477 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

