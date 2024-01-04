Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1972 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1972 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1972 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,999,860
  • Mintage PROOF 8,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1972
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6493 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.

Germany 5 Mark 1972 F at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1972 F at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1972 F at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 F at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 F at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1972 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1972 F at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1972 F at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
