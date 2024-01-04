Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1972 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,999,860
- Mintage PROOF 8,100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1972
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1972 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6493 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 21, 2024.
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Search