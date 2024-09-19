Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1969 G (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1969 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1969 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,484,000
  • Mintage PROOF 8,700

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1969
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9458 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place February 26, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1969 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1969 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

