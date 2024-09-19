Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1969 G (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,484,000
- Mintage PROOF 8,700
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1969
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9458 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place February 26, 2024.
