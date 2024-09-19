5 Mark 1969 G (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1969 with mark G. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9458 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place February 26, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)