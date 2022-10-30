Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1967 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1967 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1967 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,120,000
  • Mintage PROOF 20

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1967
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1967 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2544 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place August 21, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (3)
Germany 5 Mark 1967 D at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1967 D at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1967 D at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1967 D at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog FRG Coins of Germany in 1967 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search