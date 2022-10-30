Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1967 D (Germany, FRG)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,120,000
- Mintage PROOF 20
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1967
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1967 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2544 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 32. Bidding took place August 21, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Katz (3)
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1967 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search