Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1958 F (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1958 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1958 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 600,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1958
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1958 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 24, 2014.

Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction Heritage - October 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction HIRSCH - November 21, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction Heritage - September 16, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction Heritage - September 9, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction Höhn - September 4, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date September 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1958 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

