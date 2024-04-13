Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1958 F (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 600,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1958
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1958 with mark F. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 807 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place June 24, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (4)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (7)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (8)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (16)
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 9, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Mark 1958 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
