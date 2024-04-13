Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1957 D (Germany, FRG)

Obverse 5 Mark 1957 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG Reverse 5 Mark 1957 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, FRG

Photo by: Münz Zentrum Rheinland

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 11,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,340,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period FRG
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1957
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2399 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 27, 2017.

Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
987 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction Karamitsos - October 22, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 23, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1957 D at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
For the sale of 5 Mark 1957 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

