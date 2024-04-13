5 Mark 1957 D (Germany, FRG)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2399 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 27, 2017.

