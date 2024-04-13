Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1957 D (Germany, FRG)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 11,2 g
- Pure silver (0,2251 oz) 7 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,340,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period FRG
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1957
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1957 with mark D. This silver coin from the times FRG struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2399 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place April 27, 2017.
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
987 $
Price in auction currency 925 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
